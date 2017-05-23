App
May 23, 2017 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) may declare Class 10 results at 9 am today.

Declared: Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2017 is out; check on pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared its Class 10 results. Students can check the result on pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB declared Class 10 merit and rank lists yesterday.

Here's a handy guide to check them:

> Log on to official website pseb.ac.in. If the website is slow, check out the other results tracking websites such as India Results or Exam Results.

> Click on link displaying the Punjab board results notification.

> Input vital information such as roll number and date of birth. The results will be displayed on your page. Take a print.

Punjab Class 10 exams were held on March 14-29. Nearly 4.12 lakh students had appeared for the exam in the state.

More than 3 lakh students took the exam last year, with 92 percent passing.

The Punjab Board has already declared PSEB Class 12th result on May 13. About 2,85,138 students had sat for the exam. Of this, 1,86,278 students cleared it.
