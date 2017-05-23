Declared: Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2017 (SSLC), 12th Result (HSSLC Arts) are out: Check on mbose.in

Moneycontrol News

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 Arts Stream (HSSLC) examination results.

The results of Class 10 and Class 12 (Arts) can be checked on the board’s official website mbose.in. The results will also be available on megresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net/meghalaya

MBOSE held Class 10 SSLC exams held from March 2 to March 16 while Class 12 HSSLC exams were conducted from March 3 to 29.

How to check Meghalaya Class 10th and Class 12th (Arts) Results 2017:

> Log on to official website mbose.in.

> Click on the Results tab

> You will be redirected to another page

> Click on the link Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2017/Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts), 2017

> Enter Roll No

> Click on Submit

> Download the Meghalaya Class 10th and Class 12th (Arts)

Steps to check using SMS

For SSLC results, punch in MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 or 5676750. You can also key in MG10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 52070.

For HSSLC results, MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 or 5676750. You can also type MG12AROLLNUMBER and send it to 52070.

Local media earlier reported the SSLC top 20 merit list got leaked on social media on Monday night, a day before its official declaration by the board.

Board officials are said to have hinted that the hack could have happened at the end of some of the trusted partner websites which are given results beforehand to sort out posting it in time.