Declared: Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2017 out on mahresult.nic.in; overall pass percentage at 88.74

Moneycontrol News

The Maharashtra Senior School Secondary (SSC) Class 10 Result 2017 declared on mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com.

Other than the official website, students can check results on official partner websites such as www.examresults.net/maharashtra.

Overall pass percentage for the year dropped marginally to 88.74 percent from 89.56 percent in Maharashtra SSC result 2016. Out of the 16,50,499 students (fresh candidates) who registered for the Maharashtra 2017 SSC exams, 16,44,016 students actually appeared for the exams, out of which 14,58,855 students have passed.

Girls excelled with pass percentage at 91.46 percent compared to 86.51 percent.

Konkan region delivered the best result with an overall pass percent of 96.18 percent, followed by Kolhapur at 93.59 percent and Pune at 91.95. A total of 48,470 students have score more than 90 percent in their Maharashtra SSC 2017 exams.

A total of 1,13,124 repeater candidates had also appeared for their SSC exams in Maharashtra this year, out of which 47,630 students passed registering a pass percent of 42.10 percent.

The Maharashtra SSC class 10th exams were conducted from 7 March to March 29, 2017. More than 17.66 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams out of which 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls.

Last year, the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2016 was declared on June 6, 2016. The pass percentage was around 91.9 percent in Mumbai with girls faring better than boys.

The Maharashtra HSC Result March 2017 for Class 12 was declared on May 30 at 1 pm.

Here is how you can check your results on the internet:

> Log on to http://mahresult.nic.in/ or examresults.net

> Click on the link for SSC Examination Result March 2017

> Enter your hall ticket number mentioned on the admit card

> Click on Submit

> Take a printout for future reference

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducts exams within the state through nine divisional boards at Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Latur, Nagpur, Nashik, Konkan, Kolhapur and Amaravati.