May 23, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Declared: Gujarat CET (GUJCET) 2017 out now; check it here - gseb.org

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (CET) has declared the results on its official website - gseb.org. The exam is conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

The students are can also check their results on private websites like www.examresults.net.

Here's how you can check GUJCET 2017 Result:

> Log on to the official website - gseb.org
> Click on the link 'Gujarat CET Result 2017'
> Enter your roll number and other credentials for accessing the result

> Keep a print out of the result for official use.

The marksheets will be available at the authorized distribution centers from 10 AM to 4 PM.

GUJCET is for admission to engineering degree and diploma courses and pharmacy courses for both medical and non-medical streams.

This year, nearly 2.67 lakh students appeared for the test conducted on May 10th and 11th.

The results are crucial for the higher secondary students (class 12th) students taking admission into degree courses. For admissions, 40 percent of GUJCET is considered and the rest 60 percent weightage is given to class 12th results.

