Declared: Goa Board GBSHSE SSC Result 2017 are out! check on examresults.net

Goa Board (GBSHSE) SSC result to be declared on May 25 at 11 am.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared SSC (Class 10) board results on its official website - gbshse.gov.in.

You can also check your results on other sites like examresults.net or exametc.com.

Steps to view the results:

> Log on to the official website of the Goa board ( gbshse.gov.in ).> Look for the link for the class 10 SSC results 2017 under the Results tab on the left hand corner and click on it.> Enter key information in the fields provided.> Download your results.

> Take a print out for future reference.

Alternatively, students can also check their results via SMS. Here's how you can do that:

> Pre-register for free SMS on www. exametc.com

> Type in one of the following:

GOA10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263GOA10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888GOA10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

Total number of students who appeared for the examination this year were 19,358, of which 9828 were girls and 9530 were boys.

The passing certificates along with mark sheets is slated to be distributed on May 27 from 10 am to 1 pm, says a press note on the board's website.