Declare Vivekananda, Netaji b'days as national holiday: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged the Centre to declare the birthdays of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as national holidays.

Banerejee said in a tweet that she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

"Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are national and international icons. I have written a letter to the PM urging the GOI to declare both their birthdays as national holidays," she tweeted.

Swami Vivekananda's birthday is on January 12 while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday is on January 23.