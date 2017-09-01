App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 01, 2017 09:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Death toll in Mumbai building collapse mounts to 33

They said nine more bodies were pulled out from the debris in the overnight search and rescue operations. The deceased include 24 men and nine women.

Death toll in Mumbai building collapse mounts to 33

Fire brigade officials today said that 33 people have died in the collapse of a 117-year-old building with residences, godowns and a play school in the congested Bhendi Bazaar in south Mumbai with more bodies deaths reported overnight.

They said nine more bodies were pulled out from the debris in the overnight search and rescue operations. The deceased include 24 men and nine women.

The officials said that efforts are currently underway to rescue more people that may still be trapped in debris of the building that collapsed yesterday.

They added that another nine people were rescued with injuries from the debris and admitted to the JJ Hospital.

Six officials of the fire department and one from the NDRF also suffered injuries in the operation.

The officials said that eight fire engines, one rescue van and ambulances have been are at the collapse site to assist the personnel in rescue operations.

The tragedy struck barely two days after torrential rain brought the city to its knees, crippling road, rail and air services, inundating homes and leaving at least 10 people dead. Many suspect the downpour caused further damage to the ramshackle structure, causing its crash.

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.