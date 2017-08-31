Aadhaar PAN linking deadline today: 3 ways to link them

As of now, today is the last day to link your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar. Reports suggest the Finance Ministry will consider an extension.

According to the Income Tax Act's Section 139 AA (2) every person in possession of a PAN as on July 1, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must update the Aadhaar number with the tax authorities.

If the deadline is not extended, the Income Tax Department will not accept your tax filing or your PAN may become invalid in the future.

Here are 3 ways you can link your PAN and Aadhaar -

Online

The online method is a simple 3-step procedure

> Go the e-Filing portal and log in with your user id and password.

> Click on 'Link Aadhaar' option

> Fill in your details and click on 'Link Aadhaar'

The only drawback here is if that the details in both the documents - PAN and Aadhaar - do not match, then the linking will be unsuccessful.

SMS

> From your Aadhaar registered mobile, you can send in a PAN-Aadhaar link request on these numbers - 567678 or 56161

Manual

> Visit the nearest Akshaya and/or Aadhaar-verified centre and request for a form.

> In the form, you will have to mention your PAN and Aadhaar numbers. names, and later authorise the details by signing the form. You will also be required to give a signed declaration that the Aadhaar number provided has not been provided to link it with more than one PAN.

The drawback here is that the processing time is dicey.