App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 18, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

DDCA case: Court to pass order on AAP leaders' plea on Jan 2

Arun Jaitley had on August 5 charged Kejriwal, Chadha and the other accused with making a series of false, scandalous and defamatory allegations.

A Delhi court will pronounce on January 2 its order on the applications moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadha seeking various documents in a criminal defamation complaint filed against them by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in the DDCA row.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat, who was scheduled to pronounce today the order on the applications of AAP politicians, posted the matter for next hearing saying it was not ready.

Both the accused have sought various documents reportedly filed by Jaitley along with the complaint, saying the copies they received earlier were not clear.

The accused have also sought various documents from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and certain letters reportedly written by former cricketers to Jaitley highlighting corruption in the cricket association.

related news

Jaitley had on December 15 opposed the applications alleging that Kejriwal and Chadha were seeking a "roving and fishing enquiry" in the case and that the accused wanted to delay the trial in the case.

Jaitley had on August 5 charged Kejriwal, Chadha and the other accused -- AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sajay Singh and Deepak Bajpai -- with making a series of false, scandalous and defamatory allegations, with regard to the alleged controversy, claiming that it had adversely affected his reputation.

The AAP leaders had accused Jaitley of financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) of which he was the president from 2000 to 2013, leading the minister to lodge defamation cases against them.

All the six accused were on March 25 put on trial in the case. The notice was framed against the accused under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC to which they had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Jaitley had filed the complaint alleging that the accused had defamed him.

A civil defamation suit was also filed by Jaitley before the Delhi High Court in the matter seeking Rs 10 crore as damages.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.