Month before polls, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan's name crops up in the race for President's post

While the BJP not revealing any nominee for the post of India's new President, speculators now suggested former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan could be in consideration.

Earlier, 'Metro Man' Sreedharan's name did not make it to the list of dignitaries who would stand alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter would inaugurate the Kochi Metro on Saturday.

Not excluding Sreedharan made some frown and the Pinari Vijayan-led Kerala government wrote to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) asking it to revise the seating plan.

The PMO later said that Sreedharan name has been included in the list but sources told India Today that Sreedharan's name was deliberately omitted from the list in the first place.

Sources privy to the development said that there is a strong probability of Sreedharan being nominated as the ruling BJP-led NDA's candidate for the President's post in the July 17 election.

The report states that Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley was going to be NDA's candidate for the president's post, but when Jaitley refused the offer, BJP then decided to choose Sreedharan.

The other BJP leaders whose names were in the reckoning were LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj, MM Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan.