Day after Ram Rahim, godman Rampal in the dock, verdict today

A day after the self-styled godman, Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was sent to jail for 20 years by a special CBI judge in two rape cases, another from the same ilk is awaiting his verdict on Tuesday.

Rampal, head of the Barwala based Satlok Ashram near Hisar, is expected to be at a special court on Tuesday, to hear the verdict of cases lodged against him in November 2014. Many of his followers have gathered in Hisar to await the outcome.