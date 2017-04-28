Dawood Ibrahim reportedly suffers heart attack, in critical condition

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been learnt to have suffered a heart attack, and is in critical condition, sources have told CNN News18.

The news channel reported that the gangster, who is said to be based in Karachi, Pakistan, is admitted to a hospital, even as his lieutenant Chota Shakeel told CNN News18 over the phone that Ibrahim is fine.

Dawood, who has often been reported to have been suffering from various health issues, is one of the world's most wanted men, and is accused of organising the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

Pakistan denies that the gangster lives in that country, even as several media reports in the past have confirmed his presence there, possibly under the patronage of the country's intelligence agency, ISI.

Looks like Dawood Ibrahim , Indias most wanted may be dead. Unconfirmed reports so far. @CNNnews18 — bhupendra chaubey (@bhupendrachaube) April 28, 2017

The Indian government has maintained bringing Dawood to justice remains one of its top priorities.

Dawood climbed the ladder of Mumbai's underworld in the 80s after finishing off several rivals, including the Pathan gang.

He used to shuffle between India and Dubai during that period before shifting base to Gulf country.

After the 1993 serial blasts, he was said to have shifted permanently to Pakistan.