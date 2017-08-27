App
Aug 23, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Dawood Ibrahim, his 21 aliases and 3 Pakistan addresses on UK sanctions list

The mafia boss appears on the UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK' updated on Monday, with three recorded addresses in Pakistan, where he is reportedly based.

Dawood Ibrahim, his 21 aliases and 3 Pakistan addresses on UK sanctions list

India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim remains the only "Indian national" on an updated list of financial sanctions released by the UK which also listed 21 aliases for the underworld don.

The mafia boss appears on the UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK' updated on Monday, with three recorded addresses in Pakistan, where he is reportedly based.

"KaskarDawoodIbrahim" is recorded to have lived at: House No 37, 30th Street - Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan; Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area); and White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/dawood-ibrahim-his-21-aliases-and-3-pak-addresses-on-uk-sanctions-list-1498995.html

tags #Current Affairs #Dawood Ibrahim #India #Karachi #Pakistan #UK #White House

