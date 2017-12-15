DATA STORY: India second among regions where income inequality is most widespread

India ranks second among the regions where the income inequality is most widespread. Moreover, 55 percent of the India's income is earned by top 10 percent of the people, a report by World Wealth and Income Database said.

Another BRICS nation, Brazil, shares the spot with India. Only Middle East where 61 percent of the wealth is in the hands of 10 percent the people in the region ranks above India and Brazil.

Europe is one of the least unequal regions with around one-third of its income concentrated in 10 percent of the population. China, where 41 percent of its wealth is owned by 10 percent of its people, follows Europe.

The report says that the income inequality in the country has grown rapidly since 1980s. In 1982, the share of top one percent population in the national income was just 6.1 percent which by 2013 has reached to 21.7 percent.

In the same amount of time, the middle 40 percent population’s share in the national income dropped to 30 percent from a high of 46 percent. Similarly, the share of bottom 50 percent dropped to 15 percent of the national wealth in 2013 from 24 percent in 1982.

The average income of Indians also saw a steep but relatively gradual increase in the same time period. In 1982, the average yearly income was Rs 313,209 which has now risen to Rs 3 million at market exchange rates, the report says (see note at the bottom).

“The poorest half of the global population has seen its income grow significantly thanks to high growth in Asia (particularly in China and India). However, because of high and rising inequality within countries, the top one percent richest individuals in the world captured twice as much growth as the bottom 50 percent individuals since 1980,” reads the report.

The public capital, i.e., the wealth of governments has gone down while the same in private ownership has gone up across the world.

Since 1980, very large transfers of public to private wealth occurred in nearly all countries, whether rich or emerging. While national wealth has substantially increased, public wealth is now negative or close to zero in rich countries. Arguably this limits the ability of governments to tackle inequality; and certainly, it has important implications for wealth inequality among individuals, the report says.

The report adds that the scenario is not going to change much in coming decades as well. The rich are going to get richer while the poorer are going to get poorer.

Note: The income figure given by this report differs drastically from World Bank’s data. The per capita income at market exchange rates of India in 2013 was USD 1,401, i.e., Rs 84,078, according to World Bank. Point to keep in mind is that both, World Bank and World Wealth and Income Database, have reached at the figures using different methodologies.