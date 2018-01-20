Data-based methods being introduced for road safety: Minister

The Jammu and Kashmir government today said that scientific data and technology based methods were being introduced to ensure safety on roads and regulate traffic.

For this, the government is working to introduce the Road Accident Data Management System (RADMS). This would enable the motor vehicles department (MVD) to take data-based decisions, Transport minister Sunil Kumar Sharma said in the state Legislative Assembly.

He was replying to the demand for grants of the transport department.

The department has initiated the implementation of multiple measures in addition to the RADMS. These include web- based services, replacement of paper documents with smart cards, digitisation of records and introduction of digilocker services among others, Sharma said.

Besides, an app 'Ride Safe' is also being developed for citizens to report instances of irresponsible driving, he said.

Under the Centre's Smart Cities Scheme, procurement of 140 electric buses along with eight charging stations have been proposed for Jammu and Srinagar, he said.

The minister said that under the FAME INDIA scheme, 15 buses have been sanctioned and under the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Programme (JKIDP), procurement of 40 electric buses and 20 electric rickshaws have been proposed.

The State Road Safety Policy is under implementation, with an aim to reduce fatalities and accidents by 50 per cent by 2020. Instructions have also been issued for preparation of the District Road Safety Plan (2017-2020), he said.

On prospects of income generation, Sharma said that the MVD had realised a revenue of Rs 163.68 cr up to December 2017 against a target of Rs 168.51 cr for this fiscal.

High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, and at present, about 46 per cent of vehicles registered have it, he said

The process of HSRP fixation has been modified enabling 100 per cent compliance by new vehicle owners, the House was informed.

He said that the Road Safety Council Bill is being introduced to create a fund to identify and remove blind spots on roads.

To attend emergencies on national highways, Sharma said that 136 basic life support ambulances have been sanctioned by the Centre under the National Highway Accident Relief Service Scheme.

On the functioning of the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC), the minister said concerted efforts were being made to make the transport convenient.

The corporation has decided to introduce the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS). It is expected to be completed by June 2018, he said.

"The SRTC is also exploring possibilities to upgrade transportation services by introducing modern services (such as luxury coaches) through the PPP Mode," Sharma said.

Listing welfare initiatives for employees, he said that 10 per cent dearness allowance has been granted to SRTC employees in this financial year.

The House passed grants of over Rs 97.89 cr for the transport department with a voice vote.