App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 21, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalveer Bhandari's International Court of Justice re-election is govt's diplomatic success: Amit Shah

"With every step and effort of the Modi Government, we see the reflection of a strong and decisive leadership. I applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for this huge diplomatic win," he tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah today described Justice Dalveer Bhandari's re-election to the International Court of Justice as a "huge diplomatic win" and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Congratulating Bhandari, Shah said his win is a reflection of a "strong and decisive" leadership.

"With every step and effort of the Modi Government, we see the reflection of a strong and decisive leadership. I applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for this huge diplomatic win," he tweeted.

"This victory reflects the diplomatic success of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah added.

Bhandari was today re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as the General Assembly overwhelmingly threw its weight behind him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate from a hard-fought race to the World Court.

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #Dalveer Bhandari #India #International Court of Justice

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.