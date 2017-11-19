App
Nov 18, 2017 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalai Lama to arrive in Bodh Gaya in December

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will arrive in Bodh Gaya, the place where the Buddha had attained enlightenment, on a 50-day-long tour next month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will arrive in Bodh Gaya, the place where the Buddha had attained enlightenment, on a 50-day-long tour next month, officials said today.

"The Dalai Lama will arrive in Bodh Gaya on December 26. His tour will be 50-day-long. During his stay, the Dalai Lama will be offering discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan on January 5-7 and again on January 14-16", Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee member Arvind Kumar Singh said.

"The Dalai Lama is also expected to receive a number of heads of state from ASEAN countries who are likely to visit Delhi for attending the Republic Day celebrations and then fly to Bodh Gaya to seek the blessings of the revered spiritual leader", he said.

Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, Jeetendra Srivastava said "a high-level meeting, chaired by Gaya District Magistrate Kumar Ravi, was held yesterday in which discussions were held to make necessary preparations, including security arrangements, in view of the Dalai Lama's proposed visit".

Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasnain Khan said "the Senior Superintendent of Police of Gaya, Garima Malik, has been directed to submit a report after reviewing security requirements for the Dalai Lama and other VVIPs who may be visiting during his stay".

"The district police will be provided all assistance from zonal and headquarter levels with regard to CCTV cameras, central paramilitary forces and other security-related requirements", the IGP added.

tags #Current Affairs #Dalai Lama

