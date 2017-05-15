Cyber insurance policies can help negate WannaCry impact

Moneycontrol News

The WannyCry ransomware attack that has sent companies across the globe, including India into a panic mode, could have minimised financial impact if a company has opted for a cyber liability insurance.

In India, less than 200-300 such policies have been sold by the industry as a whole. Among those who have taken a cover, maximum number of companies have been from the IT or fintech space. Not all general insurers offer cyber liability insurance.

WannaCry ransomware, that is said to have spread across some Indian states, encrypts the computer and demands payment for restoration of service. Using data from one computer, it has also the ability to affect multiple devices and may also steal data.

Sanjay Datta, chief, underwriting, claims and reinsurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said that while India's exposure has been lower than the rest of the world so far, there could be a spillover and it is a serious threat.

"The coverage of cyber liability is not yet widespread and primarily whoever has taken it are primarily financial institutions and that is where the risk is. Other institutions like hospitals have not taken it. After this incident, we hope that sale of this product should pick up," he added.

At present, the size of cyber crime covers sold in India are in the range of Rs 15 crore and the premium ranges from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore based on the size of the cover and risks included.

Sasikumar Adidamu, Chief Technical Officer - Non-Motor Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said in an attack akin to #Wannacry Ransomware, a cyber-insurance policy will take care of the expenses involved in informing individuals whose data has been breached. This is besides the liability arising out of any law suit filed by the customers for the data leakage.

He explained that cyber risk is a major threat to businesses today as companies increasingly face new vulnerabilities due to exposure, including first and third party damages, business interruption, operational damages or any other catastrophic consequences.

According to a report by Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty (AGCS), cyber-crime costs the global economy approximately USD 445 billion a year with the world’s largest 10 economies, which includes India, accounting for half of this total. The report further claims that cyber-crime could cost close to USD 4 billion to the Indian economy.

Adidamu said that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance introduced a pure cyber liability cover last year and has witnessed a gradual surge of 25 percent in the number of companies seeking a cover against cyber risks.

"There has been a sharp jump in the enquiries, however the same percentage has not translated into purchase. In the general insurance market, companies have currently sold close to 200 pure cyber-crime policies, prior to which it was sold as an extension to other liability products such as professional indemnity and commercial crime," he explained.

Global cybersecurity solutions firm Trend Micro said that WannaCry ransomware targets and encrypts 176 file types. Some of the file types WannaCry targets are database, multimedia and archive files, as well as Office documents. In its ransom note, which supports 27 languages, it initially demands USD 300 worth of Bitcoins from its victims — an amount that increases incrementally after a certain time limit. The victim is also given a seven-day limit before the affected files are deleted — a commonly used fear-mongering tactic.

Sharda Tickoo, Technical Head at Trend Micro, India said," Primarily the regions that have been attacked by the ransomware ‘WannaCry’ include UK, Europe and the APAC region, which include India as well."

She added that they have seen customers calling us just to see if the controls are in place. There have been some cases reported, but she explained that the number is not significant.