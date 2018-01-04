CWG Scam: ED attaches construction firm's assets worth Rs 11.28 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has attached a construction firm's assets worth Rs 11.28 crore in connection with its money laundering probe into the 2010 Commonwealth Games held here.

The central probe agency said it has issued a provisional order for the attachment of assets of the firm -- Ms AKR Construction Limited -- under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The games were held in Delhi in 2010 and were marred by allegations of corruption after which investigative agencies like the ED, the Income Tax Department and the CBI began their separate probes.

The value of the attached assets is Rs 11.28 crore, it said.