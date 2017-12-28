Customer service jobs more prone to automation: Report

The world of jobs is in a state of flux, thanks to rising adoption of artificial intelligence, and the jobs that are most vulnerable to this automation drive are software-IT and customer services, says a report.

According to a report by employability assessment company Aspiring Minds, customer service, software and IT and accounting jobs have very high automation potential.

"Customer service jobs have the highest automation potential (64 per cent). This can be attributed to the fact that the processes in this function are repetitive and can be automated to a significant extent," the report said.

Automation powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and bots has created a state of uneasiness among workers as machines and bots are being brought to outperform humans in various tasks.

"We see tremendous potential in AI. In coming times, AI will be seen making businesses more efficient and enabling them to hire better," said Varun Aggarwal, co-founder and CTO of Aspiring Minds.

However, cognitive skills like inductive and deductive reasoning are unaffected by automation. Coupled with high demand, these skills will emerge as the most sought-after skills in coming times, the report added.

On the other hand, general management and marketing have least automation potential as these roles require high critical and logical reasoning abilities to support creative and rational decision making, making them hard to automate.

Moreover, behavioural traits like people management and openness to experience are also unaltered by automation.

The report analysed more than 10 lakh job openings mapped to over 30 job roles and 100 job skills to identify the automation potential of the labour market in India.