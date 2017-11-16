App
Nov 15, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yoga meant for the entire humanity, says president Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the knowledge of Gita gives the wisdom to understand what is wrong and what is right.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the knowledge of Gita gives the wisdom to understand what is wrong and what is right.

Whosoever practices the Gita in life one can bear all kinds of turbulence, he said releasing the Hindi translation of Paramhansa Yoganand's Gita here.

"The knowledge of what is right and what is wrong comes from Gita gyan," he said.

"In this age of materialism and competition the writings of Swami Yoganand helps the youth to great extent,” he said.

The president said that it gave him immense pleasure to be at the Yogada Satsanga Ashram as Paramhansa Yoganand was born in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, which is his home state. The book was released at the Yogada Satsanga Ashram.

