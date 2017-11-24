App
Nov 24, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why do onion prices frequently bring tears

Onion prices are on the rise, again. Almost every year, the onion prices have soared up to Rs 100 per kilo - beating its season price of being as low as Rs 20 per kilo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

So, why do the onion prices rise frequently?

A basic answer to this question is a supply shortage along with rising demand. In season, the cost of any harvested item is low on account of excess stock. The situation reverses off-season.

Supply shortage could be driven by: 1) The weather, and 2) Rising exports.

This year, the sowing season was favourable for onion cultivation. The bumper crop resulted in prices as low as Rs 20 per kg. Onion cultivation can typically take place three times in a year.

These can be grown during both agricultural seasons: rabi (March-June) and kharif (October-December). In addition to this, onions can also be grown post the kharif season which is typically between January and March.

Typically, most of the onion cultivation takes place during rabi (winter crop), with Maharasthra, followed by Karnataka, leading state-wise.

Onion farming requires the soil to be moist. Once the onion bulb sprouts, the farmer is required to cut back on irrigation. Hence, the drop in overall rainfall this year did no harm to the onion crop. Cultivation was only affected in those regions which saw heavy rainfall during harvesting.

NEW DELHI : Onion exports : PTI GRAPHICS.(PTI11_23_2017_000150B)

The second reason for the rise in prices is a surge in exports. Exports in the April-July period (season time) rose to an all-time high of 56 percent. This resulted in domestic prices touching Rs 68-Rs 70 per kg due to a fall in supply locally, reports PTI. The government, to keep a lid on prices ahead of polling in key states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, was compelled to import from onion majors such as Egypt and China.

 

