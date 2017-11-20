App
Nov 20, 2017 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Western Railway passengers to use QR code mechanism to rate toilets

The Western Railway (WR) has introduced a mechanism under which users can rate and provide feedback about the hygiene of toilets at the 17 stations under its jurisdiction, a senior official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"On the occasion of World Toilet Day yesterday, we tied up with urban technology firm Gaia to provide a smart feedback system to track and monitor the cleanliness of toilets across 17 stations of our Mumbai Division," he said.

Under the Smart Feedback System for cleanliness of lavatories, users have to scan the QR code, provided in front of the toilets, and answer questions regarding their upkeep and behaviour of the attendant, among other things. This will help the WR assess cleanliness of the toilets and customer (passenger) satisfaction, the official said.

The official said based on the feedback from users, the Railway will take action against errant contractors by way of fines or blacklisting.

"The 17 stations under the Mumbai division are Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Elphinstone Road (Prabhadevi), Dadar, Matunga Road, Mahim, Bandra, Goregaon, Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Bhayander and Nallasopara," WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said in a statement.

"The pay and use toilets at these stations have been either recently constructed or renovated with modern infrastructure and amenities," he said.

Bhakar said the feedback system will enable the Mumbai Division to monitor the facilities and sanitation level at public toilets across the stations under its jurisdiction.

tags #Current Affairs #India

