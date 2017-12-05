App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Dec 05, 2017 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vision to generate 200-MW solar power in airports: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

The Civil Aviation ministry is envisioning to generate 200 MW of solar power at airports in the country, as a part of the initiative to go green.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Civil Aviation ministry is envisioning to generate 200 MW of solar power at airports in the country, as a part of the initiative to go green.

The target is to achieve the 200 MW in five to six years across the Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said.

Raju was in the city on Tuesday to inaugurate the commissioning of 15-MW solar power generation at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

"With the commissioning of 15 MW power generation here, total generating capacity from this clean energy route has gone up to 90 MW at the AAI-operated airports," he said.

related news

The minister said in order to reach the goal of 200-MW solar power, the state governments would have to be convinced to accept net-metering by way of giving solar credits.

"Somehow, we have not been able to convince the state governments in this regard so far. God willing, we will be successful," he said.

Total solar power generation in private airports currently stands at 45 MW, Raju said.

AAI has entered into an agreement with private power utility CESC (DISCOM) for supplying excess power to the grid.

This is called 'net metering benefit' and AAI has obtained permission from the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission for it, AAI officials said.

Kolkata airport director Atul Dikshit said the gestation period of the project, built at Rs 90 crore, was six years after which revenue would accrue to the AAI.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.