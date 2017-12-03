App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Dec 03, 2017 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Urgent law needed to rehabilitate wrongful imprisonment victims: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has said there is an urgent need for a framework, preferably a law, to rehabilitate victims of wrongful prosecution and imprisonment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court has said there is an urgent need for a framework, preferably a law, to rehabilitate victims of wrongful prosecution and imprisonment.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta noted that at present there was no statutory or legal scheme in the country to compensate those who have been wrongfully incarcerated.

It directed the Law Commission to undertake a comprehensive examination of the issue and give its recommendations to the central government.

It observed that instances of acquittals by the high courts and the Supreme Court after several years of imprisonment "are not infrequent" and such persons are left to their devices "without any hope of reintegration" into society as the best years of their lives have been spent behind bars.

related news

The court further noted that for such victims to invoke civil remedies would not be "efficacious, affordable or timely".

"There is at present in our country no statutory or legal scheme for compensating those who are wrongfully incarcerated.

"There is an urgent need, therefore, for a legal (preferably legislative) framework for providing relief and rehabilitation to victims of wrongful prosecution and incarceration," the bench said.

The court's order came subsequent to a report given by an amicus curiae, a professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice from NLU Delhi, appointed by it to look into the issue of compensation for wrongful incarceration.

Recently, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal had also raised the issue of lack of compensation for inactions and omissions, including wrongful incarceration, by local authorities.

The bench of the Acting Chief Justice had referred to the case of a bus conductor who was initially accused of murdering Ryan International School student Pradhuman Thakur and had recently got bail.

It had asked the AAP government and the legal services authority here to examine the feasibility of framing a scheme to compensate the victims of inaction or omission by the authorities.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.