Two debt-ridden farmers end lives in Madhya Pradesh

In separate incidents, two debt-ridden farmers on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

While one farmer killed himself in Guna district, another one ended his life in Damoh district.

"A 32-year-old farmer, identified as Sumer Dhakad, hanged himself from the ceiling of his house at Ukawadhkala village under Bamori police station area in Guna district," police control room spokesperson head constable Rajesh Kumari Shinde said.

According to her, Sumer had taken a loan from a bank to buy a tractor and was unable to repay.

Manoj Dhakad, the husband of Ukawadhkala village woman sarpanch, said Sumer was in financial distress as his soybean and pulses crop had failed.

In the second incident, Rama Patel (40) of Bhojpur-Kakra village in Damoh district consumed pesticide at his home this morning.

He was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, where he breathed his last.

Ganesh Patel, the nephew of the deceased, said that the deceased has left a suicide note stating that the two people were threatening him that they will murder him if does not pay back the money, which he has borrowed from them.

Patel had taken a loan from the bank. Yesterday, he deposited an instalment of the loan into that bank, after borrowing money from someone.

Damoh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arvind Dubey said they have registered a case in this connection and investigating the matter.

The exact cause that prompted Patel to kill self will be out after the probe is completed.