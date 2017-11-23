App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 23, 2017 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Triple talaq: Activists don't want criminal case against Muslim men

Bebaak Collective founder Hasina Khan said the cases of triple talaq can be dealt with through civil law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Even as the government has set up a ministerial panel to consider a legislation against instantaneous triple talaq, Muslim women activists have proposed that criminal proceedings should not be initiated against men of their community who practice 'talaq-e-biddat'.

Instantaneous triple talaq is said to be still in practice despite the Supreme Court striking it down.

Bebaak Collective founder Hasina Khan said the cases of triple talaq can be dealt with through civil law.

"We do not seek criminal proceedings against Muslim men who continue to exercise their prerogative of unilateral decision-making to end the marriage. This can be well dealt with under civil law," Khan said.

related news

She stressed the need for the civil redressal mechanism and restorative justice so that "Muslim men can claim their rights both within and outside the marriage".

Khan said she and her team met Maharashtra State Women Commission chairperson last week and demanded funds as well as social-legal help to the victims of triple talaq.

Terming triple talaq "unconstitutional", the apex court on August 22 struck down the practice and directed government to make a law within six months.

"We fear that against the backdrop of the SC ruling, Muslim men can be portrayed as criminals. But, please don't criminalise them," Khan said.

She said since marriage is a civil contract, the procedures to be followed to annul it should also be "civil".

Zeenat, a victim of triple talaq, told reporters that the main thrust must be on providing relief and means of livelihood to the affected women.

"I am a victim of triple talaq. It hardly matters for me what happens to the man who broke his marriage with me in such a way. What would I get if he is jailed? What really matters to me is how the government machinery helps me and provides social, psychological and financial assistance. That's what women like me want," she said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.