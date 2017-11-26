App
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 26, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tributes paid on 9th anniversary of 26/11 attack in Mumbai

Today is the ninth anniversary of the carnage, carried out by 10 terrorists from Pakistan over three days, that left 166 people dead

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rich tributes were today paid to those who laid down their lives fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Today is the ninth anniversary of the carnage, carried out by 10 terrorists from Pakistan over three days, that left 166 people dead.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a few state ministers laid wreaths at the police memorial in South Mumbai this morning and observed silence in memory of the bravehearts.

DGP Satish Mathur, Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and top police officials also paid tributes to the bravehearts.

Family members of those killed were among those who paid respect to the departed souls.

"To the 166 lives lost...to over 239 injured...to the innumerable memories etched on the firmament forever and to Mumbai, the city which picked up its pieces and started stronger than ever - A Salute and A Bow of Gratitude from Mumbai Police!" the Mumbai Police tweeted.

The financial capital was attacked by 10 terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, who came here by the sea route, on November 26, 2008.

In the mayhem that followed for the next three days, 166 people, including 18 police officers and two NSG commandos, were killed.

The terrorists targeted prominent places like the iconic Taj Mahal hotel, the CSMT railway station and the Nariman House.

Nine of the terrorists were gunned down by security personnel, while the tenth one, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive. He was later tried in a court and sentenced to death.

The 25-year-old was hanged in November 2012.

