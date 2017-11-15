To root out fakes Andhra Pradesh will now link Aadhaar with doctors, pharmacies

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to link Aadhaar number with doctors and pharmacies in a bid to root out self-medication, and fake doctors, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The move comes even as the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is set to hear a number of petitions challenging mandatory linking of the unique identity number with bank accounts and mobile phone numbers.

The state government will be creating an online health record of citizens.

According to the report, the state is set to roll out the Comprehensive Drug Monitoring System (CDMS).

All registered doctors will have to use the CDMS app in order to generate an e-prescription that mentions the patient’s name, mobile number or Aadhaar number along with the prescribed medicines and the medicine manufacturer’s name.

How does the CDMS work?

Once the doctor makes a digital signature on the app, the patient will receive a One Time Password on their mobile phone. The patient will have to show at the pharmacy in order to buy the prescribed medicines. The pharmacist will be able to see the prescription only when he/she enters the OTP.

According to the government, the application and linking of Aadhaar numbers will stop unlicensed doctors and pharmacists.

Only doctors registered with the Medical Council of India’s AP chapter and pharmacists registered with the Pharmacists’ Council will be able to access the application.

Dr Y Raja Rao, chairman of the State Medical Council told the newspaper that besides rooting out fake doctors, e-prescriptions will also help regulate excessive prescription of antibiotics.