Three IAF commandos killed in J&K terrorist operations in 38 days

All of them were from IAF’s Garud Force - an elite force formed in 2004 on the lines of Israel’s special forces called Shaldag.
Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala was killed on Saturday in an encounter with terrorists at Hajin in Bandipora area of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the encounter, security forces also killed the nephew of Mumbai terror attacks plotter Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi and six other terrorists, including two Lashkar-e Taiba commanders, reported The Times of India.
Apart from Corporal Nirala's death what's more worrying is that this was the third such death of an Air Force Commando in 38 days.
In an October shooting earlier, two IAF commandos, Sergeant K Milind Kishor, 33, and Corporal Nilesh Kumar Nayan, 31, were killed in the same area after terrorists had opened fire on them.
Also Read: IAF chopper crashes in Arunachal, five personnel killed
All of them were from IAF’s Garud Force - an elite force formed in 2004 on the lines of Israel’s Special Forces called Shaldag.
The main objective of Garud forces is to protect airbases in event of a terrorist attack.
Nirala, 31, who is a native of the Badiladih village in Rohtas district of Bihar is survived by wife Sushma Nand and three and a half-year-old daughter, Jigyasa Kumari.
Also Read: IAF capable of confronting Pak, China at same time: Dhanoa