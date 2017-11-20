Three IAF commandos killed in J&K terrorist operations in 38 days

Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala was killed on Saturday in an encounter with terrorists at Hajin in Bandipora area of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the encounter, security forces also killed the nephew of Mumbai terror attacks plotter Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi and six other terrorists, including two Lashkar-e Taiba commanders, reported The Times of India.

Apart from Corporal Nirala's death what's more worrying is that this was the third such death of an Air Force Commando in 38 days.

In an October shooting earlier, two IAF commandos, Sergeant K Milind Kishor, 33, and Corporal Nilesh Kumar Nayan, 31, were killed in the same area after terrorists had opened fire on them.





Also Read: IAF chopper crashes in Arunachal, five personnel killed

All of them were from IAF’s Garud Force - an elite force formed in 2004 on the lines of Israel’s Special Forces called Shaldag.



A senior IAF official of 12-Wing IAF station told the Times of India that although it is not routine for Garud commandos to be involved in CI operations, a few from Chandigarh have been picked to be attached with the Army for operational experience and training in the valley.

The main objective of Garud forces is to protect airbases in event of a terrorist attack.

Nirala, 31, who is a native of the Badiladih village in Rohtas district of Bihar is survived by wife Sushma Nand and three and a half-year-old daughter, Jigyasa Kumari.

Also Read: IAF capable of confronting Pak, China at same time: Dhanoa



The mortal remains were airlifted from Srinagar to Chandigarh and then towards his native place for last rites with full military honours, reported The Tribune



In the Pathankot terror attack, the Garud force was under attack for the first time when Corporal Gursewak, a native of Ambala, lost his life and Corporal Shailabh Gaur suffered multiple bullet injuries but survived.