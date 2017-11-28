Tea boy hides in loo at Axis Bank branch in attempt to rob bank

Moneycontrol News

Days after a heist in which a Navi Mumbai bank was robbed after thieves dug a tunnel into its vaults from an adjoining shop, a chaiwallah catering to employees of a leading bank came up with a simpler method to commit burglary.

The chaiwallah stayed back in the washroom of an Axis Bank branch in Mumbai after closing hours, in a bid to rob the bank at night.

Axis Bank said the accused, Vikas Chavan, was a "tea boy" who would regularly come to the Juhu branch to serve tea to the employees. He was not contracted by the bank and had no formal arrangement with it.

Chavan dropped in at the bank on Friday on the pretext of meeting the pantry manager supposedly seeking a job.

The police said Chavan bid the manager goodbye before 'leaving' the place but quietly slid into a cabinet that was used to store toiletries in the washroom. The 18-year-old stayed there beyond 9:30 pm as he knew that some employees would work late.

Chavan then came out of the cabinet and managed to access keys of drawers.

"He even tried to open the cash deposit machine, but failed. He left out of frustration," the police officer said, according to a report by The Times of India.

The robbery attempt came to light the following morning when the JVPD Scheme branch's security guard opened the bank. The security guard quickly alerted the bank manager after finding drawers open and keys lying on the floor, the police said.

The attempt was captured on the bank's CCTV camera.

The police got a sketchy description of the person seen in the CCTV footage upon sifting through a list of contractual employees. Chavan's cellular data network also matched his location at the time, an officer said.

Chavan was nabbed within six hours of the complaint being lodged and is now behind bars along with his accomplice, according to the police.

According to the police, Chavan said that he was unable to break open the cash machine and slipped out by breaking the pantry's window, where his accomplice, Anil Chavan (19), was waiting.

Corrigendum: An earlier version of this story stated that the accused was a former staffer. This has been rectified following a statement from Axis Bank.