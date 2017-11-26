App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 26, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj assures medical visa to 4 Pakistani nationals

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday announced that visas will be given to four Pakistani nationals to undergo treatment in India, three days after Islamabad accused India of "politicising" humanitarian issues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday announced that visas will be given to four Pakistani nationals to undergo treatment in India, three days after Islamabad accused India of "politicising" humanitarian issues.

On Thursday, Pakistan had accused India of selectively issuing a medical visa to its citizens and that it was not a gesture of compassion but "cold-blooded politicking".

"India will not belie your hope. We will issue the visa immediately," Swaraj said, responding to a request on her official Twitter handle for a medical visa by Pakistani national Shahzaib Iqbal for his cousin's liver transplant in India.

Swaraj also responded positively to requests for issuance of medical visas to three other Pakistani women.

related news

"This is urgent. Indian High Commission - pls issue the visa (sic)," she said in another tweet, replying to a request from Ghazanfar Ali for his mother's liver transplant in India.

To another request for a visa by Pakistani woman - Sajida Bakhsh, Swaraj said a visa will be issued to her. Bakhsh had tweeted that she had undergone a liver transplant in Haryana last year and wanted to visit India for follow-up treatment.

She also assured another Pakistani woman of granting visa on medical grounds.

Swaraj has been adopting a humanitarian approach in granting a visa to Pakistani nationals on medical grounds, notwithstanding the strain in ties between the two sides over a host of sticky issues, including cross-border terrorism.

Addressing a regular briefing on Thursday, Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said the Indian policy of selective issuance of medical visas to Pakistani citizens was "regrettable".

tags #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.