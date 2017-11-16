Soon your home & office address will be mapped as govt readies a digital logbook

The government is set to digitally map residential and professional addresses of citizens by assigning a six-character alphanumeric digital address to a physical location.

An addition to the digital drive of the government, the eLoc or e-location is a pilot project by the Department of Posts that has been permitted for two postal pin codes in Delhi and one in Noida for now. Depending on the outcome a roadmap would be drawn for national expansion of the scheme, the Times of India reported.

The six-character digital address will be e-enabled and could be used along with existing postal addresses.

The initial concept is to create e-locations for addresses and afterwards aim to link the e-locations with other important information such as property ownership, property tax records, available utilities such as water and electricity connection, and so on.

The project approval letter by the postal department, which is under the Ministry of Communications, said the objective was to determine the efficacy of a digital addressing system, as per the article in TOI.

The postal department will mediate in verification of the information related to the linking of physical address with the digital ones.

Private map developing company MapmyIndia has been given the onus of carrying out the project.

"eLoc will help travellers and commuters search, share and navigate to a destination's exact doorstep far more easily and quickly. It will also reduce time, money, fuel wastage and expenses for businesses in the e-commerce, transportation, logistics and field operations domains," MapmyIndia's Managing Director Rakesh Verma told the newspaper.

In a statement, the mapping company said that it already had an exhaustive database of digital addresses of around 2 crore individuals, corporate entities and government operations.

They also said that the company has collaborated with ISRO for its national satellite imagery service 'Bhuvan' to facilitate accurate map coordinates.