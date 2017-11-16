App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 16, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soon your home & office address will be mapped as govt readies a digital logbook

The government is set to digitally map residential and professional addresses of citizens by assigning a six-character alphanumeric digital address to a physical location.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is set to digitally map residential and professional addresses of citizens by assigning a six-character alphanumeric digital address to a physical location.

An addition to the digital drive of the government, the eLoc or e-location is a pilot project by the Department of Posts that has been permitted for two postal pin codes in Delhi and one in Noida for now. Depending on the outcome a roadmap would be drawn for national expansion of the scheme, the Times of India reported.

The six-character digital address will be e-enabled and could be used along with existing postal addresses.

related news

The initial concept is to create e-locations for addresses and afterwards aim to link the e-locations with other important information such as property ownership, property tax records, available utilities such as water and electricity connection, and so on.

The project approval letter by the postal department, which is under the Ministry of Communications, said the objective was to determine the efficacy of a digital addressing system, as per the article in TOI.

The postal department will mediate in verification of the information related to the linking of physical address with the digital ones.

Private map developing company MapmyIndia has been given the onus of carrying out the project.

"eLoc will help travellers and commuters search, share and navigate to a destination's exact doorstep far more easily and quickly. It will also reduce time, money, fuel wastage and expenses for businesses in the e-commerce, transportation, logistics and field operations domains," MapmyIndia's Managing Director Rakesh Verma told the newspaper.

In a statement, the mapping company said that it already had an exhaustive database of digital addresses of around 2 crore individuals, corporate entities and government operations.

They also said that the company has collaborated with ISRO for its national satellite imagery service 'Bhuvan' to facilitate accurate map coordinates.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.