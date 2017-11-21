Shootout in Delhi: Five arrested, large set of weapons recovered at house near Dwarka Mor metro

A joint team of Delhi Police and Punjab Police recovered a large set of weapons from five people arrested from a house near Dwarka Mor metro station in South West Delhi after a shootout on Tuesday morning in broad daylight at 11 am.

The operation against the criminals was initiated by the Punjab Police who had approached their counterparts in Delhi on Tuesday morning, reported the Hindustan Times.

13 firearms and around 100 cartridges have been recovered from the suspects, who the Punjab Police were already trailing for charges of attempt to murder, murder and carjacking.

A witness who was near the station at the time when the incident occurred said he saw a man dressed in plainclothes carrying a “sophisticated weapon” firing towards the building and heard gunshots from inside as well.

The witness realised later that the man in plainclothes was a policeman.

As per a police officer’s statement in the report, the suspects were hiding on the 2nd floor of a building, and a property dealer had given them the flat on rent.

The police are also scanning the area further for more such suspects in the who may have slipped out.

There were no reports of injury despite the shooting happening in a prime residential area, as per a statement from police officials to Hindustan Times.

In another incident a few days back, Delhi Police had arrested two men and seized from them a whopping 1,300 live cartridges, in what was the biggest ammunition seizure so far this year.

The government-manufactured bullets were traced back to an ordinance factory in Aligarh from where they were smuggled out and the registers of the shop were rigged.