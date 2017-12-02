App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Dec 02, 2017 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

South Delhi Municipal Corporation distributes air purifiers to four schools

The devices were received by the principals of the schools at a function held at the Civic Centre here

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat today distributed air purifiers to four municipal schools, seeking to combat air pollution, the SDMC said.

The devices were received by the principals of the schools at a function held at the Civic Centre here.

"The four schools which received purifiers are located in Munirka, Harkesh Nagar Dabri and Titarpur, falling in the four zones of the civic body, respectively," the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

"In view of the air pollution in Delhi, it was decided to provide air purifiers in a few schools at the first instance," the mayor said.

Senior officers of the SDMC's education department were also present.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi smog #India

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.