Ryan school murder: All that happened in the last one week

The class-XII student who is accused of killing Pradyuman Thakur in Ryan International School, went back and forth on his murder plan and debated on whether to use knife as the weapon, CBI sources told the Hindustan Times.

Earlier the newspaper reported that the accused researched online for different types of poison and methods of removing fingerprints before murdering the seven-year-old.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since class-II student Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit in the school’s toilet in September this year.

The murder case took a new turn last week after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) dismissed the probe done by Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested on charges of murder and sexual assault.

Instead, the CBI arrested a 16-year-old student of class XI at Ryan School, for killing the child in order to delay examinations.

Here are the recent updates on the case

The accused is the same person who had earlier notified the school gardener about Pradyuman’s body lying in the toilet. He was considered one of the first witnesses of the crime.

With the CBI claiming that the accused has allegedly confessed to the crime, the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board last Wednesday and then sent to CBI custody for three days.

The CBI recreated the murder scene with help of the accused last week.

The investigating agency found that the teen had thrown the murder weapon—a knife he procured from a shop—into a commode in the toilet after killing his junior, sources close to the investigation told HT while CBI did not officially confirm the developments.

He will now be sent to an observation home for children. He might also be subjected to a psychiatric assessment.

Pradyuman’s parents have demanded that the accused, who personally knew his victim, be tried as an adult and hanged to death, ANI reported.

The Class-XI student’s batchmates told Indian Express that he was struggling with studies and also failed in a few assessment tests earlier in the year.

CBI was also probing the role of a second student in the killing, sources told ANI.

As per HT, investigators have reasons to think the conductor Ashok Kumar, who was previously accused by Gurgaon police of the crime, was also in the toilet when the murder took place.

CCTV footage showed Kumar leaving the toilet before the accused teen left the toilet. The conductor was at the urinals while the accused took the victim to a cubicle. Officials believe this is why Kumar could not see the duo.

CBI has also found the role of four policemen in the alleged fudging of evidence to implicate Kumar for the murder, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police accepted that they did not watch the CCTV footage very carefully, as per a DNA report.

Sources told the newspaper that CBI would look into the the school administration’s role next to decide whether they were guilty under the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015.