Road safety: SC directs setting up of trauma centre in each district

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a slew of directions on road safety and asked all states and the union territories (UTs) to set up a trauma centre in each district of the country and make safety norms part of school curriculum.

A bench headed by Justice M B Lokur also asked the states, which have not formulated the Road Safety Policy, to frame it by January 31 next year and implement it "with all due earnestness and seriousness".

The apex court also directed that road safety education and counselling should be made a part of school curriculum by the State Boards by April 1, 2018 and at least one trauma care centre set up in every district with an ambulance.

"The State Governments and Union Territories should take up this recommendation at the earliest since it is on record that treatment soon after a road accident is crucial for saving the life of the victim," the bench, also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta, said.

The directions of the bench came on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajaseekaran which was treated as a PIL by the apex court.

It ordered the states and the UTs to constitute Road Safety Councils by January 31, 2018 for periodic review of the laws and take remedial steps if needed.

It also directed that a road safety fund be established by all states by March 31, 2018 and an audit of road safety be conducted to reduce the possibility of road accidents through corrective measures.

It directed strict implementation of the recommendations of the Bureau of Police Research and Training Report including acquisition of cameras and surveillance equipments in detecting traffic and identifying violators.

"It is also necessary to set up special patrol forces along the National Highways and State Highways for which necessary steps must be taken by the State governments and Union Territories," it said.

The plea filed by Rajaseekaran, Chairman and Head of Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore had sought enforcement of road safety norms and appropriate treatment of accident victims.

The apex court had on April 22, 2014 constituted a committee on road safety, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice K S Radhakrishnan, which has so far submitted 12 reports.

Noting there was "a lukewarm response" of some states and UTs in preparing road safety action plan as suggested by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the bench asked them to "urgently" prepare a such plans by March 31, 2018 and put it into action after giving it due publicity.

Blaming poor quality roads and their improper design for the accidents, the apex court endorsed the opinion of the ministry that the protocol for road design and identification of black spots be reviewed and enforced.

"Accordingly, it is directed that the MoRTH should publish a protocol for identification and rectification of black spots and take necessary steps for improving the design of roads to make them safe," it said.

The bench also called for strict implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017 issued by the MoRTH on June 23 this year.

It directed that due publicity must be given to the Universal Accident Helpline number - 108- provided by the National Health Mission so that an ambulance can be activated at the earliest whenever necessary.

"The MoRTH may assist the States and UTs to ensure that to the maximum extent possible and within the shortest time frame, location tracking devices must be fitted in all public service vehicles as notified," it said.

The bench said, "We are confident that the directions given above, at their instance and with the support, cooperation and assistance of the MoRTH, will save thousands of lives in road accidents and crores of rupees in compensation payable by the insurance companies – provided the directions are faithfully and sincerely complied with."