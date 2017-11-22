App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 22, 2017 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be open for public for 4 days

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be open for public viewing for four days a week—Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday—from tomorrow, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be open for public viewing for four days a week—Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday—from tomorrow, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Registration charge for the visit is Rs 50 per head, it said.

Children below the age of eight years will be exempt from these charges.

People can visit on these four days anytime between 9 am and 4 pm, except on gazetted holidays, the statement said.

"Indian citizens are required to carry any valid photo ID cards while foreign citizens are required to carry their original passport at the time of visit," it said.

Entry and exit for visitors will be through gate number 2 (Rajpath); gate number 37 (Hukmi Mai Marg) and gate number 38 (Church Road) of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visits can be booked on-line at the website: http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.

At present, visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, comprising the resident of President Ram Nath Kovind, is divided into three circuits.

People can plan visit to any of these circuits on select days of the week.

While circuit one is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, circuit 2 is open on all days except Monday. The circuit 3 opens from August to March on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.