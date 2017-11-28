App
Nov 27, 2017 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways cancels 46 trains between Dec-Feb in view of fog

The railways has cancelled 46 trains between December 1 and February 13 in view of foggy conditions in north India.

The national transporter has devised "a detailed plan for cancellation and frequency reduction of trains traversing through fog-affected areas" to manage train operations, according to a letter from the Railway Board to all general managers.

Among the trains cancelled are Agra Intercity Express, 12179 Lucknow Junction-Agra Cantt. Express, 15209 Saharsa- Amritsar Express, 14674 Amritsar-Jainagar Shaheed Express and Lucknow-Anand Vihar Express.

Trains such as the Jainagar-New Delhi Express, Azamgarh- Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Barauni-Ambala Hariharnath Express will remain suspended on every Thursday between December 1 and February 13.

The Jainagar-Amritsar Express will also not ply on Fridays between December 1 and February 13. The cancellations of the trains will to hurt daily commuters the most.

While the frequency of 28 trains have been reduced during this period, eight trains have been partially cancelled, four have been diverted while 46 have been cancelled.

