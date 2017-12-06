Earthquake measuring 5.5 hits Rudraprayag, tremors in north India

Tremors were felt in several parts of North India as a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD's National Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at 8:49 pm.

There were no reports of loss of property or life.

Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.