Nov 13, 2017 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Puri Shankaracharya seeks apology from makers of 'Padmavati'

The Shankaracharya of Puri, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, on Monday sought an apology from the makers of 'Padmavati' for allegedly distorting historical facts.

PTI

The Shankaracharya of Puri, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, on Monday sought an apology from the makers of 'Padmavati' for allegedly distorting historical facts.

The character of Rani Padmavati (Padmini) had been distorted in the film, he said.

"We do not threaten them (filmmakers) of any punishment. We suggest they regret their mistake and seek an apology so that no one dared to distort the history of India again."

Right from the time it went on floors, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnus opus 'Padmavati' had been courting controversies. The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, was scheduled to release across the country on December 1.

