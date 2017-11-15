Prices of tur dal to head south as Maharashtra decides to offload stock

The retail price of tur dal in Maharashtra is likely to fall further after the state government decided to offload 25 lakh quintal of pigeon pea it had procured from the farmers following a bumper crop earlier in the year.

The state government will be selling tur dal at Rs 55 per kg in the market against the prevailing market price of Rs 90-110 per kg, reports The Times of India.

The release of tur in the market by the government is likely to keep the price of tur under control in the coming months.

Maharashtra government had procured tur at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,050 after the market price of tur crashed to Rs 3,800-4,000 per quintal.

The pulses will be sold in a package of one kg and five kg packets with an MRP price of Rs 55 per kg printed on the pack through the public distribution system (PDS) available to the general public.

The state has incurred a cost of Rs 75 per kg for tur dal which includes purchase, maintenance, storage, milling, packing and transportation costs.

An official told the newspaper, that the move is likely to cost state exchequer a loss of Rs 360 crore.

The production of tur in Maharashtra has risen to 11.7 lakh metric tonne compared with 4.4 lakh metric tonne last year and area under cultivation increased to 15.3 lakh hectare against 12.4 lakh hectare in 2015.