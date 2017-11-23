App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 23, 2017 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind clears ordinance amending Forest Act, bamboo not a 'tree' any more

The brief ordinance states that clause seven in section 2 of the Act would omit the word bamboo.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind today cleared an ordinance amending the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The ordinance omits bamboo grown in non-forest areas from the definition of trees, thereby exempting it from requiring permits for felling or transportation.

Before the ordinance was issued, the definition of tree in the Act included palm, bamboo, brushwood and cane.

The brief ordinance states that clause seven in section 2 of the Act would omit the word bamboo.

The move is aimed at encouraging bamboo plantations, which will contribute to achieving the objective of doubling the farmers' incomes by 2022, sources said.

Bamboo grown in forest areas shall continue to be governed by the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, they pointed out.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.