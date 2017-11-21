App
Current Affairs
Nov 21, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Police detains 31-year-old woman as she tries to enter Sabarimala temple

The reason for the entry of women not being considered inside the temple is because the deity of the shrine, Lord Ayappan, is celebrated for being an eternal celibate

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The police detained and questioned a 31-year-old woman from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayappan temple in Sabarimala on Sunday after she got through the checkpoint downhill and trekked up to the shrine unnoticed.

As per several media reports, the woman who was with her husband and two children took a less frequented route and then they crossed one of the checkpoints at Devaswom check post at Pampa, which is why no one noticed them as they entered.

The woman, who is from Andhra Pradesh, claimed she was unaware of the restrictions at the temple.

The incident occurred at a time when the controversy surrounding the shrine’s traditional ban on the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 is in the national spotlight, a practice that has been defended by its ruling authority, the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The reason for the entry of women not being considered inside the temple is because the deity of the shrine, Lord Ayappan, is celebrated for being an eternal celibate.

On April 20 this year, the board said that women who are offering prayers inside the temple must carry the proof of age.

The Supreme Court on October 13, referred the matter of women’s entry inside the temple to a five-judge constitutional bench.

The judges had framed several questions for the constitutional bench to go ahead and decide if the practice is gender discriminatory and violates the right to equality and religious freedom of women.

On October 27, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court that said half the judges in the constitutional bench should be women.

