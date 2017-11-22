PM Modi expresses delight over successful Brahmos test

A video grab showing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, that was fired succesfully for the first time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force, above the Bay of Bengal. The missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30MKI from its fuselage, and the two-stage missile’s engine fired up and was propelled towards the intended target in the Bay of Bengal. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight over the successful maiden test flight of Brahmos cruise missile from an Air Force jet.

"Delighted on the successful maiden test firing of Brahmos air-launched cruise missile from Su-30MKI. Congratulations to all those associated with this remarkable feat," he tweeted.

In a major milestone, a Brahmos missile was successfully test fired for the on Wednesday first time from the Indian Air Force's frontline Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jet.

The armed forces are now capable of launching the Brahmos, which has a strike range of around 290 km and is described as the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, from land, sea and air, completing the tactical cruise missile triad for the country.