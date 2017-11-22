PM Modi expresses delight over successful Brahmos test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight over the successful maiden test flight of Brahmos cruise missile from an Air Force jet.
"Delighted on the successful maiden test firing of Brahmos air-launched cruise missile from Su-30MKI. Congratulations to all those associated with this remarkable feat," he tweeted.
In a major milestone, a Brahmos missile was successfully test fired for the on Wednesday first time from the Indian Air Force's frontline Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jet.