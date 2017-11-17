PIL in High Court to set up panel prior to release of 'Padmavati'

A PIL was on Thursday filed in the Delhi High Court seeking setting up of a committee prior to the release of Bollywood film Padmavati to ensure there is no distortion of history in respect of Rani Padmavati of Chittorgarh.

It said that the committee is necessary because of the film, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, portrayed the fictitious character of Rani Padmavati and there is an alleged distortion of historical facts.

The public interest litigation (PIL) has sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to constitute a committee comprising members of the Censor Board, a social activist, three history experts from any university and one retired high court judge who shall head the panel.

The Akhand Rashtrawadi Party, which claims to be a political party in its PIL filed through advocate R N Singh and Puneesh Grover, said there is an apprehension of lowering the dignity and pride of icon Rani Padamavati, who immolated herself for her honour and dignity as well as for Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

The plea claimed a legal notice has been sent to the parties concerned, but no response was received.

It also said no individual or group has a right to play with the sentiments or emotions of any caste or community by distorting the history or a historic icon.

Recently, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of a film, saying the Censor Board was yet to certify the movie.

The top court said there were several guidelines for the CBFC to grant certification to a movie and, in addition, there was the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) to look into the grievances regarding a film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed 'Padmavati' also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.