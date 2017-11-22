Panel moots uniform standard for EV charging stations in India

Electric vehicle charging stations in India will have to follow a common standard approved by the government, which has accepted a panel's suggestion to have a uniform infrastructure across the country.

The standardisation of charging infrastructure will enable electric vehicles of all models by different manufacturers to be charged at any station.

The Committee on Standardisation of Protocol for Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging Infrastructure has come out with recommendations entailing specifications for Bharat EV Charger AC-001 and Bharat EV Charger DC-001.

"Government of India has considered the recommendations made by the Committee and has adopted the Report on Bharat Public EV Charger Specifications submitted by the Committee," the Department of Heavy Industries said.

The Committee, which had sought comments from various stakeholders, had received comments that open protocol be allowed with private partnership/investments. It, however, said that open protocol is not desirable as standardisation is necessary.

"Charging infrastructure using private partnership/ investment will have to follow standardisation notified by the government," it said in the report submitted to the government.

"The panel suggested that the European combined charging system is suitable as it provides combined AC and DC charging option. It is also suitable for smart grid application.

Issues related with the adoption of European system could be resolved after consultation with automotive industry.