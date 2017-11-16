Padmavati: 6 held for vandalising in cinema hall sent to judicial custody till November 19

Six of the eight persons detained on Tuesday night in connection with the vandalising of a cinema hall here were arrested late last night while two of them were released after interrogation, police said.

The six accused were on Wednesday afternoon produced before a court that sent them to judicial custody till November 19.

The police have booked about 30 to 40 others in connection with the case, an official said.

Over 50 activists of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena had on Tuesday created a ruckus and vandalised a cinema hall in the Aakash Mall near the Aerodrome circle under Gumanpura police station area for allegedly screening a trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed 'Padmavati'.

Police had to use force to disperse the activists from the cinema hall.

Eight persons were detained following the incident yesterday evening, said Anand Yadav, Circle Incharge (CI), Gumanpura police station.

Two of the eight detained were released after the preliminary interrogation while six others allegedly involved in violence and causing damage were arrested, he said.

"The six arrested were identified as Pradeep Saini, Hamendra Singh, Digvijay Singh, Kunal Jangid, Ved Prakash and Vijay Pal Singh, who were today evening produced before a local court that sent them to judicial custody till November 19," Yadav said.

At least 16 motorbikes and two four-wheelers were also seized, he said.

"At least 30 to 40 others involved in the vandalising and causing damage in the cinema hall in Aakash Mall have also been booked," he added.

Over fifty activists of Karni Sena on Tuesday afternoon around 3. 20 pm reached cinema hall in Aakash Mall and created a ruckus and vandalised the counters, booking windows, glass gates and office furniture.

Meanwhile, students unions on Wednesday have also jumped into the ongoing protest against the Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer.

Students of government arts college led by college union president Lekhraj Yogi on Wednesday demonstrated against the release of the movie and burnt an effigy of its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.