Nov 22, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha to begin Aadhaar enrolment at Panchayat level soon

Odisha government will soon begin Aadhaar enrolment at the Panchayat level and not engage private enrolment centres for the purpose.

PTI

Odisha government will soon begin Aadhaar enrolment at the Panchayat level and not engage private enrolment centres for the purpose.

The decision was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Secretary A P Padhi yesterday. Aadhaar registration centres will be established in each Panchayat and there will be no private enrolment for the purpose anymore, he said

Till now, 94 percent of the people are enrolled with Aadhaar in the state.

As Aadhaar seeding is also on for ration cards under the National Food Security Act and beneficiaries of MGNREGA and other schemes, 100 percent enrolment is most essential, the chief secretary said.

"We are hopeful that in the next three to four months, more people will be enrolled and seeding for the schemes will also increase," Padhi said.

The total enrolment of 94 percent includes about 82 percent school children and 60percentt of Anganwadi children.

