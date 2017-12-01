App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaCurrent Affairs
Nov 30, 2017 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Now, auction for 'fancy' two-wheeler registration numbers

The minimum reserve price for the numbers from 0002 to 0009 will be Rs 30,000, according to a notification issued by the transport department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi's transport department will hold an auction for the first time for "fancy" two-wheeler registration numbers, with the most sought-after '0001' having a base price of Rs 50,000.

The minimum reserve price for the numbers from 0002 to 0009 will be Rs 30,000, according to a notification issued by the transport department.

The transport commissioner will receive objections and suggestions regarding auction prices. A month after this, the notification will come up for consideration before implementation, said a senior transport department official.

A total of six categories of registration numbers will be auctioned for two-wheelers.

The third highest minimum reserve price will be Rs 20,000 for numbers -- 0010, 0099, 0786, 1000, 1111, 7777 and 9999.

Other fancy numbers -- 0100, 0111, 0200, 0222, 0101, 0108, 1008 and 1313 -- will have the minimum reserve price of Rs 15,000.

Any other registration number except the above ones, sought by jumping the chronological order of numbers will be auctioned with a reserve price of Rs 5,000. Old numbers could be retained by paying the minimum reserve price of Rs 500.

The auction will be held on a weekly basis through an online link on the transport department's website.

The auction of fancy numbers is currently held for four-wheelers and the most sought-after number '0001' is available at the minimum reserve price of Rs 5 lakh.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.