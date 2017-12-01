Now, auction for 'fancy' two-wheeler registration numbers

Delhi's transport department will hold an auction for the first time for "fancy" two-wheeler registration numbers, with the most sought-after '0001' having a base price of Rs 50,000.

The minimum reserve price for the numbers from 0002 to 0009 will be Rs 30,000, according to a notification issued by the transport department.

The transport commissioner will receive objections and suggestions regarding auction prices. A month after this, the notification will come up for consideration before implementation, said a senior transport department official.

A total of six categories of registration numbers will be auctioned for two-wheelers.

The third highest minimum reserve price will be Rs 20,000 for numbers -- 0010, 0099, 0786, 1000, 1111, 7777 and 9999.

Other fancy numbers -- 0100, 0111, 0200, 0222, 0101, 0108, 1008 and 1313 -- will have the minimum reserve price of Rs 15,000.

Any other registration number except the above ones, sought by jumping the chronological order of numbers will be auctioned with a reserve price of Rs 5,000. Old numbers could be retained by paying the minimum reserve price of Rs 500.

The auction will be held on a weekly basis through an online link on the transport department's website.

The auction of fancy numbers is currently held for four-wheelers and the most sought-after number '0001' is available at the minimum reserve price of Rs 5 lakh.